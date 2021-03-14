Martin Johnson Death – Obituary : Sad to hear of the death of English sportswriter Martin Johnson. Great company and master of the hilarious, cutting one-liner.P…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Sad to hear of the death of English sportswriter Martin Johnson. Great company and master of the hilarious, cutting one-liner.

Pre 1986-87 Ashes: “There are only three things wrong with this England team. They can’t bat, they can’t bowl, they can’t field…”

#RIPRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.