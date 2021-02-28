Martin Larrett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : club legend Martin Larrett has Died .

It is with great sadness to share the news of the passing of club legend Martin Larrett after a battle with cancer. Martin played a huge part in the growth of Bentley CC, and will be missed by all. Our thoughts, love and prayers go out to his family and friends. Rest in peace.



