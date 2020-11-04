Martin Oliver and his son Tom has Died

By | November 4, 2020
0 Comment

Martin Oliver and his son Tom has Died

Martin Oliver and his son Tomhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“Michael O’Callaghan. on Twitter: “Condolences, prayers, hugs go to all who mourn the tragic deaths of Martin Oliver and his son Tom, family, relations friends and the community in Claddagh., Michael65 ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.