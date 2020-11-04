Martin Oliver and his son Tom has Died
Martin Oliver and his son Tomhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.
“Michael O’Callaghan. on Twitter: “Condolences, prayers, hugs go to all who mourn the tragic deaths of Martin Oliver and his son Tom, family, relations friends and the community in Claddagh., Michael65 ”
Condolences, prayers, hugs go to all who mourn the tragic deaths of Martin Oliver and his son Tom, family, relations friends and the community in Claddagh., Michael65 https://t.co/cMNTNCnmCW pic.twitter.com/iIOoA47h6P
— Michael O'Callaghan. (@heartchild49) November 4, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.