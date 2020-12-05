Martin Sandoval Death -Dead :Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has dies from covid-19

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has died from COVID-19.​ https://t.co/Ngq2mwYcRY — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) December 5, 2020

Tributes

Former state senator Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty in January to bribery charges and had been cooperating with federal prosecutors looking into other allegations of corruption at the Statehouse. https://t.co/glzCwNNb7d — WMAY Newsfeed (@WMAYNewsfeed) December 5, 2020

UPDATE: Ex-state Sen. Martin Sandoval was in the midst of cooperating in multiple federal political corruption investigations when he died suddenly from COVID-19 complications. https://t.co/ksloh0Hamk — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 5, 2020

Ex-state Sen. Martin Sandoval, has died due to complications of #COVID19. This virus is very serious and we all have to take the precautions to protect the vulnerable and ourselves from long term complications or death.https://t.co/0fCzVPsb0S — Patrick Watson (@PatrickWatson83) December 5, 2020