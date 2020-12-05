Martin Sandoval Death -Dead :Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has dies from covid-19

By | December 5, 2020
0 Comment

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“FOX 32 News on Twitter: “Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has died from COVID-19.​ ”

Tributes 

MiniTrue Archive wrote

Today was the first I heard of this guy…. take five minutes out of your day and google Sen. Martin Sandoval.

Ex-Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval dies from COVID-19 – Chicago Tribune.

Wreath Winterspoon @yosoybromero wrote

So preventable and so sad.

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 208 more fatalities reported, as state passes 13,000 deaths; ex-state Sen. Martin Sandoval dies from virus complications#s.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

