Martini Cocktail Recipe: Martini Cocktail Recipe with a Twist: Pornstar Martini

35 Summer Cocktails Everyone’s Drinking in 2023, According to Experts

When you think of summer cocktails, some classics probably come to mind: the beloved margarita, the minty mojito, maybe a frozen treat with a tiny umbrella perched on top. It seems as the weather warms up, so does our collective need for all things icy, refreshing, and likely found on a beach bar.

But what are the summer cocktails that everyone will be drinking in 2023? We asked some experts to weigh in on the trends that will dominate the cocktail scene this season. Here are 35 summer cocktails to add to your must-try list:

1. Watermelon Margarita

A twist on the classic margarita, this cocktail features fresh watermelon juice for a sweet and refreshing kick.

2. Pineapple Mojito

Add some tropical flair to your mojito with the addition of fresh pineapple chunks and juice.

3. Peach Bellini

This classic Italian cocktail gets a summer twist with the addition of fresh peach puree.

4. Grapefruit Paloma

The Paloma gets a tangy upgrade with the addition of fresh grapefruit juice.

5. Lavender Lemonade

A refreshing and floral twist on a classic summer beverage.

6. Strawberry Basil Smash

The sweet and tart flavors of fresh strawberries are complemented by the earthy notes of basil in this refreshing cocktail.

7. Cucumber Gin Fizz

Light and refreshing, this cocktail features fresh cucumber slices and a splash of gin.

8. Blueberry Moscow Mule

The classic Moscow Mule gets a fruity twist with the addition of fresh blueberries.

9. Spicy Mango Margarita

This margarita packs a punch with the addition of fresh mango puree and a dash of cayenne pepper.

10. Hibiscus Sangria

This refreshing and fruity sangria features hibiscus tea and fresh fruit.

11. Coconut Rum Punch

Transport yourself to a tropical island with this creamy and sweet rum punch.

12. Peach Whiskey Sour

Fresh peach puree adds a sweet and fruity twist to the classic whiskey sour.

13. Raspberry Bellini

Another twist on the classic Bellini, this version features fresh raspberry puree.

14. Grilled Pineapple Margarita

The smoky flavor of grilled pineapple adds a unique twist to this classic cocktail.

15. Passionfruit Caipirinha

This Brazilian cocktail features fresh passionfruit and cachaça for a sweet and tangy kick.

16. Lavender Gin and Tonic

The classic gin and tonic gets a floral upgrade with the addition of lavender syrup.

17. Kiwi Mojito

Fresh kiwi adds a tropical twist to this classic cocktail.

18. Mango Margarita

Fresh mango puree adds a sweet and fruity twist to the classic margarita.

19. Pineapple Rum Punch

A tropical twist on the classic rum punch, featuring fresh pineapple and coconut rum.

20. Cherry Limeade

This refreshing and tart cocktail features fresh lime juice and cherry syrup.

21. Blueberry Lemon Drop

The classic lemon drop gets a fruity twist with the addition of fresh blueberries.

22. Peach Iced Tea

Fresh peach puree adds a sweet and fruity twist to this classic summer beverage.

23. Grapefruit Margarita

The classic margarita gets a tangy upgrade with the addition of fresh grapefruit juice.

24. Raspberry Lemonade

A fruity and refreshing twist on the classic summer beverage.

25. Mint Julep

This classic cocktail features fresh mint and bourbon for a refreshing and boozy kick.

26. Strawberry Daiquiri

The classic frozen cocktail gets a fruity twist with the addition of fresh strawberries.

27. Mango Mojito

Fresh mango adds a tropical twist to this classic cocktail.

28. Coconut Piña Colada

A classic summer cocktail featuring creamy coconut and sweet pineapple.

29. Blackberry Gin and Tonic

The classic gin and tonic gets a fruity upgrade with the addition of fresh blackberries.

30. Peach Sangria

Fresh peaches add a sweet and fruity twist to this classic summer beverage.

31. Watermelon Vodka Lemonade

Fresh watermelon juice adds a sweet and refreshing twist to this classic summer beverage.

32. Blueberry Gin Fizz

Fresh blueberries add a fruity twist to this light and refreshing cocktail.

33. Pineapple Colada

A tropical twist on the classic piña colada, featuring fresh pineapple and coconut cream.

34. Strawberry Rosé Sangria

Fresh strawberries and rosé wine make for a sweet and fruity summer cocktail.

35. Spicy Watermelon Margarita

The classic margarita gets a spicy upgrade with the addition of fresh watermelon juice and a dash of cayenne pepper.

With so many delicious and refreshing summer cocktails to try, it’s hard to pick just one favorite. Whether you’re lounging on the beach or hosting a backyard barbecue, these cocktails are sure to impress your guests and keep you cool all summer long.

