Martinique Cocaine Deal today : Saint Lucian National Identified as Victim of Fatal Shooting Linked to Cocaine Deal in Martinique

Martinique Cocaine Deal today : Saint Lucian National Identified as Victim of Fatal Shooting Linked to Cocaine Deal in Martinique

Posted on May 25, 2023

Fatal Shooting of Saint Lucian National in Martinique Linked to Cocaine Deal today 2023.
A cocaine transaction gone wrong has been blamed for a shootout in Martinique that left two men dead and one injured. Two 9mm weapons, an AR15 semi-automatic rifle, cocaine and cash were recovered by investigators. Police arrested three men on charges including murder and drug trafficking. Martinique has recorded 10 homicides since the start of the year, eight of which involved firearms.

News Source : St. Lucia Times

  1. Martinique news
  2. Saint Lucian national shooting
  3. Cocaine deal violence
  4. Caribbean crime
  5. Drug trafficking in Martinique
Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply