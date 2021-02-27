Martinus Mitchum Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Martinus Mitchum has Died .

NOBLE New Orleans Metropolitan Chapter mourns the loss of our Chapter Member Martinus Mitchum. Officer Mitchum was fatally shot while working a off duty detail at a basketball game. Officer Martinus Mitchum served as the metropolitan chapter Parliamentarian.Read More

