Marty Feltner Death -Obituary – Dead : Marty Feltner has Died .

Marty Feltner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Josh Earlywine Yesterday at 12:16 AM · Shocked and saddened to get the news of the passing of Mr. Marty Feltner today. Mr. Feltner was a great principal to teach under and an even better superintendent to work for. More importantly Marty was a great friend. As a high school baseball player, I embarrassed myself one game telling him exactly what I thought about him after a couple bad calls! He however did get the chance to pay me back one day and I deserved it when he was my principal! Prayers for his family, we’re gonna miss ya Marty, proud to call you a Blue Jacket. #NCPr1de

Margy Fugitt wrote

I was so shocked to hear of Mr. Feltner’s death. He was a principal that I really looked up to and enjoyed working with. Prayers go out to Ginny. Sad day.

Melissa Graves Harmon wrote

On his last day as principal, I gave him a hug and told him he was the best boss I ever worked for. He always stood by and supported his teachers when they deserved it.

Heather Mulholland wrote

So shocking! He will be dearly missed. A few times he really had my back in some tough situations. I’ve always respected the way he stood up for his teachers! Prayers for his family.

Phyllis Sims wrote

So very sorry. Many many prayers to Ginny and the family.

Great person.

Jessica Letcher Hamilton wrote

He was certainly one of a kind… Such a great boss. We were blessed to have worked under him and to have been influenced by him. He taught me so much. So many prayers for his family

