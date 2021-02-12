Marty Medhurst Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marty Medhurst has Died.

Marty Medhurst has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

So sad to hear about the passing of Marty Medhurst, who co-chaired my dissertation at A&M & was always there for me. He was a giant in our field, & helped so many people advance their own careers with his dedication, honesty, & high expectations. My love to Laurel and his family. pic.twitter.com/bcBIPHjjos

Martin Carcasson @mcarcasson So sad to hear about the passing of Marty Medhurst, who co-chaired my dissertation at A&M & was always there for me. He was a giant in our field, & helped so many people advance their own careers with his dedication, honesty, & high expectations. My love to Laurel and his family.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.