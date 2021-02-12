Marty Medhurst Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marty Medhurst has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Marty Medhurst has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
So sad to hear about the passing of Marty Medhurst, who co-chaired my dissertation at A&M & was always there for me. He was a giant in our field, & helped so many people advance their own careers with his dedication, honesty, & high expectations. My love to Laurel and his family. pic.twitter.com/bcBIPHjjos
— Martin Carcasson (@mcarcasson) February 12, 2021
