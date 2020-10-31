Marty Privalsky Death -Dead-Obituaries : Distinguished Professor of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics at UC Davis has Died .

By | October 31, 2020
0 Comment

Marty Privalsky, Distinguished Professor of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics at UC Davis has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

“Neil Hunter on Twitter: “Marty Privalsky, Distinguished Professor of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics at UC Davis, dear colleague and beloved friend has passed away after a long and valiant struggle with multiple myeloma, which he confronted with his emblematic wit and humor. We already miss you Marty. ”

