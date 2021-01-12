Marty Wilkins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marty Wilkins has Died.
Marty Wilkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
Eric Capes 16h · I just wanted to thank everyone for posting pictures of them enjoying there drinks for Marty Wilkins I know that my mom will appreciate it, I just want to thank you Marty for the impact you have had on my mom and my family’s life you are a great man. 5454 4 Comments Like Share
Source: (20+) Corona Virus Drink of the Day Second Wave | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Kathy Duffield Barraclough
Eric please give your mom a big hug from the Bears
Kristie Buckingham
I didn’t know him but I’m sad I never did. He was obviously a great man. I did a nice shot of tequila for him. Thinking of you!
Krystie Brooks-Letang
Hey guys just getting the hang of inventing a group, I know most of you have Marty Wilkins stories.. I vowed to keep his stories and memory going strong! Please feel free to join this group and let’s keep his stories going!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.