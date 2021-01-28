Martyn Caldwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Martyn Caldwell has Died .

Martyn Caldwell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad to learn that Martyn Caldwell has passed away. I was an undergrad in his lab, working for Steve Flint when I caught the bug of ecological research. I had a lot to learn then, but his influence was big for me and I know many others. We will miss you. https://t.co/4kxrcyzaKH — Jason West (@DrJBWest) January 28, 2021

