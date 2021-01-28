Martyn Martyn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Martyn Jones Martyn has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Martyn Jones Martyn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of our incredible friend Martyn Jones
Martyn was a dedicated equalities rep in North Wales and a stalwart of our @UniteWales and National LGBT+ Committee 🏳️🌈
We are sending all of our love to his family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/osN2g4CbqS
— Unite LGBT+ Wales 🏴 (@UniteLGBT_Wales) January 28, 2021
Unite LGBT+ Wales @UniteLGBT_Wales We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of our incredible friend Martyn Jones Martyn was a dedicated equalities rep in North Wales and a stalwart of our @UniteWales and National LGBT+ Committee We are sending all of our love to his family and friends at this sad time.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.