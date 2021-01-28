Martyn Martyn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Martyn Jones Martyn has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Martyn Jones Martyn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of our incredible friend Martyn Jones Martyn was a dedicated equalities rep in North Wales and a stalwart of our @UniteWales and National LGBT+ Committee 🏳️‍🌈 We are sending all of our love to his family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/osN2g4CbqS — Unite LGBT+ Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@UniteLGBT_Wales) January 28, 2021

Unite LGBT+ Wales @UniteLGBT_Wales We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of our incredible friend Martyn Jones Martyn was a dedicated equalities rep in North Wales and a stalwart of our @UniteWales and National LGBT+ Committee We are sending all of our love to his family and friends at this sad time.

NOTICE.