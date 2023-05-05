“Marvel mutant resurrection” Today : Resurrection: Marvel revives beloved mutant character from the grave

Magneto Returns in Marvel’s Scarlet Witch No. 5: Who Brought Him Back Against His Wishes?

Marvel fans were left heartbroken when Magneto was killed in X-Men Red No. 7 in 2023. However, in a surprise twist, the Master of Magnetism has returned in Scarlet Witch No. 5 by Steve Orlando. But the question remains: who brought him back against his wishes?

The Emotional Moment in X-Men Red No. 7

In X-Men Red No. 7, Magneto was killed while fighting against Uranos with Storm. Before his death, he asked Storm to promise him that he wouldn’t be resurrected. She reluctantly agreed, and Magneto faded away. However, as comic book fans know, no one stays dead forever.

The Return of Erik Lensherr

In Scarlet Witch No. 5, two civilians are attacked by their beer cans, which turn into sharp objects. They retreat, thinking the cave is haunted, but then they encounter Erik Lensherr, who is sitting in a black suit. He says, “Perhaps I am a ghost. What else do you call those who refuse to stay dead?”

Since Magneto had nothing to do with this issue, fans had to wonder how he returned from the dead. The return of Erik Lensherr was drawn by superstar artist Russell Dauterman, which hinted that something big was going to happen. Now, fans are left speculating on who brought Magneto back to life.

Who Brought Magneto Back?

The article suggests three possible candidates who may have gone against Magneto’s wishes to rest in peace: Charles Xavier, Hope, and Storm.

Charles Xavier could have put Magneto through the Resurrection Protocol in secret, but this would have been selfish and arrogant. Hope and Storm also have a special bond with Erik, and they could have brought him back because they felt it was the right thing to do.

Magneto’s Return and Krakoa’s Future

No matter who brought Magneto back, he won’t be happy. He wanted his death to mean something. However, his return could be exactly what Krakoa needs. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Conclusion

The return of Magneto in Scarlet Witch No. 5 has left Marvel fans excited and curious about who brought him back from the dead. The emotional moment in X-Men Red No. 7, where Magneto asked Storm not to resurrect him, added to the intrigue. Now, fans are left wondering about the future of Krakoa and what role Magneto will play in it.

News Source : Bam Smack Pow

Source Link :Marvel brings back a fan favorite mutant from the dead/