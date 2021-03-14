Marvelous Marvin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Boxing Campion Marvelous Marvin Passed Away Today.

Marvelous Marvin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler FAN CLUB 3h · I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love Kay G. Hagler

Source: (8) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Michael Keopuhiwa

Very sad day today to hear the loss of my childhood hero if I may offer my deepest condolences to Kay and all of your family RIP Champ !! Thank you for all the great fights and memories and for giving me someone to look up to

Robert Avramescu

Please accept my sincerest condolences. Earlier today, I shared a great quote and picture of Marvin. So many of us admired him and were inspired by him. Much love and deepest sympathy to you and your family.

Taylor-j Roy Sanchez

One of the truest champions that ever lived in and out of the ring. I cannot believe it. Hearts go out to the Hagler family. Rest In Peace Marvelous One. God speed champ!

Brian Fitzgerald

Condolences Kay and family. When I lived in Brockton during his last years in boxing he was very tied in with the community. Brockton loved Marvelous Marvin Hagler!

MIke Dee Dee

Kay, So very sorry for your loss. What a wonderful man and great champion he was to me…I am grateful I got to meet him when I was young and he he actually spoke to folks on here…I am stunned and heartbroken. God bless you and your family.

Charles Williams

My God, this is too much. I am sorry for you and your families loss. I wish I could’ve met your husband. If Ali was the greatest then Marvelous Marvin Hagler was the greatest 2.0

Gene Newmier

Deepest sympathies on your loss. As a kid, I used to watch MMH train at the Provincetown Inn. As fierce a fighter as he was, he was just as kind to his fans.

May be an image of 1 person and brick wall

Brad Anderson

Unbelievable . He was still young. My heart goes out to Kay and Marvin’s family. RIP.

One of my childhood heroes gone… tragedy

Will Harris

RIP to the legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of my favorite boxers. Lots of classic fights and a good man too. RIP

Brian Summerson

R.I.P. Marvin . The word great is used too often, but when describing the Marvelous one – the term great is an understatement – he was incomparable, and I would like to thank him for his brilliance. Another legend who has gone too soon My sincere condolences to all of his family

Kristen McGonigle Santuccio

My deepest sympathy to you, Mrs. Hagler, and your family. Thank you for sharing him with all of us, especially here in Mount Washington Valley. We are all here, for anything you need.

Mike DeCesare

RIP Champ, I was fortunate enough to meet you when fighting in the gloves at Lincoln Park in the 80’s and you showed nothing class and respect . Thoughts and prayers are with your family in this time of sorrow.

Bambi Kelter

I’m so very sorry. We loved the Champ, his smile, and kindness. RIP

William Mosko Sr.

I am in shock. Marvin was one of my all time favorite fighters. So glad to have had a picture with him and conversation. Marvin will truly be missed.

John Hatton

My sincere condolences Kay…. I had the great pleasure of saying hello to both you @ Heathrow many years ago…. John H introduced us and this memory has always stayed with me….

Don Allan

So sorry to hear this. I was a great fan and had so much respect for Marvin. The world is a lesser place. Rest in peace Marvin

Corey Yack

Omg I’m devastated!! I’m so sorry . I loved Marvin. I met him years ago at his training camp in Palm Springs. I can’t believe it. He was so young. I’m so sorry

Simone Timpanaro

Sorry to hear that, always looked to me as a great person,i know he lived in Milan and loved our country really much,rest easy champ

DeAna Botta RN

I’m so sorry to hear this news my dad and Marvin were friends now they can go head to head in the big golden ring in the sky… sending love and prayers to the family

Chris Wright

Heartfelt condolences to you and your family, Kay. Marvin was admired by, and a source of inspiration for, so many people. Marvin Hagler changed lives. Your husband was an extraordinarily strong man and I hope that you can draw strength from the fondest memories of your time together to help sustain you through your mourning.

R.I.P. Marvellous Marvin Hagler

Mike Bailey

I’m absolutely struck with sadness. This man was one of the Main reasons I fell in love with boxing

He was a true inspiration for me and watching his fights when I was growing up is something I will always remember

I always dreamed of maybe visiting Rome when he was there and be lucky enough to meet him

Thoughts go out to his family and close friends

RIP Champ xx

Jason Peters

RIP Marvelous Marvin my favourite fighter of all time, condolences to all the family at this sad time x

Matteo ‘Matev’ Conti

Nooooo what a great disgrace and what an immense sorrow…

Marvin you were one of the greatest ever … we will miss you!!! R.I.P. Champion!

Seammus McGrath

I’m so sorry Kay. He was one of a kind, a man of charisma, humble and an all around great guy. He will be greatly missed. I have many stories about the Champ but my favorite was when I first met him in the 80s. I was a young boy and my grandfather knew who he was and introduced himself. We were watching the animals being unloaded for the circus at the old airport in North Conway where the outlet stores are now. In the height of his boxing career he took the time to talk to my grandfather and they knew a lot of the same people in the Massachusetts boxing world. Years later when Marvin and I were having drinks together at Jasmine’s I told him that story and he remembered my grandfather and said “That was John from Lynn”. Truely a great man…a great Champion

Alexis Arguello Jr.

Nooooooo. I’m so sorry to hear the horrible news Kay. My deepest condolences to you and his family. The boxing world has lost a champion in life and sport. Rest is power champ! We love you!

Don George

R.I.P Marvelous Marvin Hagler 1 of my all time great Boxers can’t believe it what a gentleman had the privilege to meet him and shared some good knowledge about his boxing career will be missed dearly rest in peace champ Condolences To your family at this sad time .

Liz Montgomery-Maher

Condolences from Gerry and Liz Maher. Gerry was such good friends with him years ago. We really enjoyed our time with you in Milan taking to train to meet you for lunch. Loves and prayers .

Luis Casado Vicente

What??? I had to read twice. Really sad news! One of the very best to ever lace the gloves!!! May you rest in peace CHAMP.

Leah Muliero Lippmann

This is such sad news. I’m so sorry to hear this. My dad, Matthew Muliero gave the Hagler family ski lessons many many years ago at Attitash. He always had the nicest words about Marvin and his family. Sending you all much love.

Pat Ainsworth

My condolences, Kay, and all Marvins family. Marvin was a wonderful welcoming person. It was an honor to have met him.

Reece Mooney

Man I hate that not Marvin Hagler wow I am so sorry for your loss rest in peace mr. Marvin Hagler and thank you for the Timeless fight you are a Timeless champion job well done rest in peace my brother a true champion Class Act rise champion