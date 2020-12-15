Marvin Bell Death -Obituary – Dead : Marvin Bell has Died .
Marvin Bell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Millicent Accardi 15 hrs · RIP Marvin Bell: Speaking of his personal aesthetic, he told interviewers, “I would like to write poetry which finds salvation in the physical world and the here and now and which defines the soul, if you will, in terms of emotional depth, and that emotional depth in terms of the physical world and the world of human relationships.” Regarding style, he added, “I’d like to write a poetry which has little if any insistence about it, as little as possible. I would like to write a poetry which doesn’t seem either to button-hole the reader, or demand too much allegiance, or demand that too much of the world be given up for the special world of the poem.”
Source: (20+) WOMPO (Women’s Poetry Listserv) & Letters to the World | Facebook
