Marvin Farr Death –Dead-Obituaries : 81-year-old Kansas died from COVID-19, Family Used his obituary to criticize anti maskers.

Marvin Farr has died, according to a statement posted online on December 2 . 2020.

We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

His son, Courtney Farr, criticized relaxed attitudes toward COVID-19 — and people’s decisions to not wear masks — in his father’s obituary.

The family of an 81-year-old man who died from COVID-19 slammed anti-maskers who “refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another” in an obituary published earlier this week.

“He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another,” Marvin Farr’s family said.

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Liz Harris wrote

None of it seems to work, everywhere i go, everyone has a mask on and respects tbe 6 foot rule, it has to run its course, the vaccines will help

Ann Erwin wrote

He speaks the truth… anyone who cannot help keep their neighbors safe are selfish and Godless. So sorry for your father’s frightful last days.

Janina Wiercioch Towl wrote

Most so called pro-lifers who lie. They could care less about people’s well being or life!

Cheryl Roup wrote

My sympathies to this man’s family. Masks + hand washing + social distancing + consideration for our fellow humans + patience….let’s try harder to lessen the number of cases and resulting deaths. I prefer to decide on the side of “safer”

Kenny Koh wrote

Wearing masks by itself is a not foolproof solution, neither is it the best solution. However together with other measures like social distancing and hand washing, it lowers the probability of transmission. And the more people practicing that in your society, the better the result will be.

Doing all these will not take much from you. So please do not just think for yourself. Take care and god bless.

Alice Dawson wrote

I can say in my nursing home if you take off mask whe on floor your fired. I have sympathy for thr family but pointing fingers does not help. Mask are precautions not a cure.

Betty H Fritz wrote

Actually not , true , many many young people have died who had NO Health problems , there are so many you don’t hear about but than many of you still think this is a hoax too.

Chrissy Mc wrote

Do you think the people in third world countries are using disposable masks? No. They can’t get them and if they can get them can’t afford to repurchase them constantly. What do they do you ask? They wash their freaking hands. Masks are not good for you people unless you’re wearing the n95. If you honestly believe the crappy lil hospital ones save you ffs stay home.