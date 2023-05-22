Marvin Oraiha : “Man identified as Marvin Oraiha shot dead in suburban Sydney”

“Man Identified as Marvin Oraiha Shot Dead in Suburban Sydney Street”

The individual who was fatally shot while sitting inside a car on a suburban street in Sydney has been identified as Marvin Oraiha, aged 24. NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb condemned the shooting as “very brazen”, and authorities are investigating whether the incident is linked to two burnt-out cars discovered on Hertfordshire Street in Elizabeth Hills on the same day. Emergency services were alerted to the scene shortly after 4pm but were unable to revive Oraiha, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a white car speed away from the area. Liverpool City Police Area Command and homicide detectives have established a crime scene at Hertfordshire Street and the two additional locations where the burnt-out cars were found.

News Source : Olivia Ireland, Jenny Noyes

Marvin Oraiha Car shooting Homicide investigation Gun violence Tragic death