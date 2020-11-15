Marwan Ghabour Death -Dead :Army Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Ghabour of Arlington, MA has Died ..

Army Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Ghabour of Arlington, MA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.

.@MassLtGov and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Army Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Ghabour of Arlington, MA who tragically lost his life while serving our country. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 15, 2020

Tributes

Honoring 5 Americans killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash in Egypt Thursday:

-Capt. Seth Vandekamp, 31, Katy, Texas

-CW3 Dallas Garza, 34, Fayetteville, N.C.

-CW2 Marwan Ghabour, 27, Marlborough, Mass.

-Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee, 35, Painesville, Ohio pic.twitter.com/CE4jFfaQXJ — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 14, 2020