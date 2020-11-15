Marwan Ghabour Death -Dead :Army Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Ghabour of Arlington, MA has Died ..

By | November 15, 2020
Marwan Ghabour Death -Dead :Army Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Ghabour of Arlington, MA has Died ..

Army Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Ghabour of Arlington, MA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.

“Charlie Baker on Twitter: “.@MassLtGov and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Army Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Ghabour of Arlington, MA who tragically lost his life while serving our country. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

