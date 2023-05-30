Mary Ann Burchill : “Mary Ann Burchill found deceased in St. Augustine”

Mary Ann Burchill, who was reported missing on May 24, 2023, was found deceased near the intersection of Deltona Boulevard and Pinta Road. A neighbor called the police after discovering her body. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified her on Wednesday, and police have stated that there were no signs of foul play. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office expressed sadness in reporting her death via Twitter.

Read Full story : Body found in St. Augustine Shores identified as missing woman /

News Source : First Coast News (On Your Side)

Missing person St. Augustine Body found St. Augustine Shores St. Augustine Shores crime investigation Unidentified body St. Augustine St. Augustine missing woman case