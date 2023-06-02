Mary Catherine Deibel of Cambridge, MA: Leading Development at the CCAE

Chambridge Centre for Adult Education (CCAE): Empowering Adults for a Better Tomorrow

About CCAE

The Chambridge Centre for Adult Education (CCAE) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the community of Chambridge, Ma for over 150 years. Our mission is to empower adults to achieve their educational, career, and personal goals through high-quality programs and services.

Our Programs

At CCAE, we offer a wide range of programs and services to meet the diverse needs of our adult learners. Our programs include:

Language Programs

Our language programs include English as a Second Language (ESL), Spanish, French, Italian, and many others. Our experienced faculty members are committed to helping our learners improve their language skills and gain confidence in their ability to communicate effectively.

Professional Development Programs

We offer a variety of professional development programs, including courses in business, technology, and healthcare. Our programs are designed to help adults gain the skills and knowledge they need to advance in their careers and stay competitive in today’s job market.

Arts and Humanities Programs

Our arts and humanities programs cover a wide range of topics, including creative writing, photography, music, and more. Our courses are taught by experienced artists and educators who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and helping adults explore their interests and talents.

Our Services

In addition to our programs, we offer a range of services to support our learners. These services include:

Academic Advising

Our academic advisors are available to help learners choose the right program and courses to meet their educational and career goals. They also provide guidance and support throughout the learning process.

Career Services

Our career services team offers resume writing assistance, job search support, and networking opportunities to help our learners succeed in the job market.

Student Resources

We provide a variety of resources to support our learners, including a library, computer lab, and access to online learning materials.

Our Impact

Over the past 150 years, CCAE has empowered thousands of adults to achieve their educational, career, and personal goals. Our programs and services have helped learners gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers, pursue their passions, and make a positive impact on their communities.

Join Us Today

If you’re an adult learner looking to improve your skills, advance your career, or pursue your passions, we invite you to join us at CCAE. Our programs and services are designed to meet your needs and help you achieve your goals. Contact us today to learn more!

