Mary Evertz Death -Dead – Obituary : Mary Evertz has Died .
Mary Evertz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
The USF St. Pete campus mourns the loss of a friend to many in the St. Pete community, Mary Evertz. Mary was a longtime member of our Town and Gown organization and cared deeply about our campus community. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.https://t.co/sRi6nl8Mak
— USF St. Petersburg campus (@usfsp) December 8, 2020
