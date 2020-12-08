Mary Evertz Death -Dead – Obituary : Mary Evertz has Died .

December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Mary Evertz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

USF St. Petersburg campus @usfsp The USF St. Pete campus mourns the loss of a friend to many in the St. Pete community, Mary Evertz. Mary was a longtime member of our Town and Gown organization and cared deeply about our campus community. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

