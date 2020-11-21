Mary Fowkes Death -Dead :CAP Governor, Mary Fowkes has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

CAP Governor, Mary Fowkes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

” CAPathologists on Twitter: “We mourn the sudden loss of our beloved CAP Governor, Mary Fowkes, MD, PhD, FCAP. She was a revered member for her professional expertise, passion for pathology, and dedication to our members. For more information, please see Dr. Fowkes’ obituary:”

We mourn the sudden loss of our beloved CAP Governor, Mary Fowkes, MD, PhD, FCAP. She was a revered member for her professional expertise, passion for pathology, and dedication to our members. For more information, please see Dr. Fowkes' obituary: https://t.co/Jn845KT8EG. — CAPathologists (@Pathologists) November 20, 2020

Tributes

———————— –