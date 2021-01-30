Mary Maloney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mary Maloney has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Mary Maloney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Matt McCoy 17h · We are all feeling heartbroken tonight at the sudden and unexpected loss of Mary Maloney. Mary was a passionate public servant who loved her family deeply. Her passion for the Democratic party and Joe Biden were unshakeable. Heaven got a good one.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box.

Michele Renee

This is a loss. Her poor family & friends. My humblest condolences.

Ryan Ward

I’m thankful I was able to meet with her during my first 6 months with the county. I’ve had a great respect for Mary even long before we worked together. Her passing is a great loss to Polk County and no doubt an even greater loss for her family. So sad

Teri Hawks Goodmann

Wonderful woman, dedicated public servant and a loving and proud mom. She will be missed by many.

Verna Nichols

So sad to hear of her passing. My sympathies to her family and to her many friends. May she Rest In Peace



Jane Ward

So sad. Prayers for her family. Such a wonderful and respected woman.

Nora Davenport

I am so shocked and heartbroken to learn this very sad news…….Mary Maloney was a brilliant woman and public servant…..she created a really great web site for those who prefer to pay their taxes online…..and even made it possible to make partial payments, spread out, so it wasn’t such a huge chunk of money all at one time! This just seems so unreal, and she will be greatly missed!

