Mary Malouf Death -Dead – Obituary : Mary Malouf has Died .
Mary Malouf has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Pig & A Jelly Jar Salt Lake City 5 hrs · We are heartbroken by the news that a titan in our industry has passed. Mary Malouf has helped to shape the Salt Lake food scene into what it is today. Both fierce and kind, we always loved a visit from Mary, and she will be missed greatly. We thank her for her immense contributions to our community. Wishing her family, friends and the food community comfort during this time. -Amy, Vivi and the 360 Degrees Restaurant Group
Source: (20+) Pig & A Jelly Jar Salt Lake City – Posts | Facebook
