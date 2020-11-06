Mary Meskill Death -Dead : Former First Lady Mary Meskill, wife of Connecticut’s 82nd governor has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Former First Lady Mary Meskill, wife of Connecticut’s 82nd governor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.
” Governor Ned Lamont on Twitter: “Annie and I are saddened to learn the news of the passing of former First Lady Mary Meskill, wife of Connecticut’s 82nd governor, Thomas Meskill. Mary was devoted to her family and had a passion for her children, her community, and the State of Connecticut. ”
Annie and I are saddened to learn the news of the passing of former First Lady Mary Meskill, wife of Connecticut's 82nd governor, Thomas Meskill. Mary was devoted to her family and had a passion for her children, her community, and the State of Connecticut. (1/2)
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 6, 2020
I join the Governor and First Lady in extending sincere condolences to the Meskill family. Mary’s steadfast commitment to her community, state, and family will not be forgotten. https://t.co/ZztuX9Ui5t
— Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (@LGSusanB) November 6, 2020
