Mary Meskill Death -Dead : Former First Lady Mary Meskill, wife of Connecticut’s 82nd governor has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former First Lady Mary Meskill, wife of Connecticut’s 82nd governor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.

Annie and I are saddened to learn the news of the passing of former First Lady Mary Meskill, wife of Connecticut's 82nd governor, Thomas Meskill. Mary was devoted to her family and had a passion for her children, her community, and the State of Connecticut. (1/2) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 6, 2020

Tributes

I join the Governor and First Lady in extending sincere condolences to the Meskill family. Mary’s steadfast commitment to her community, state, and family will not be forgotten. https://t.co/ZztuX9Ui5t — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (@LGSusanB) November 6, 2020