Mary Moon Death -Dead – Obituary : iconic headmistress Miss Mary Moon has Died .
iconic headmistress Miss Mary Moon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
https://t.co/DAtXO7Xs5J Sad to hear of the passing of a great, inspirational and iconic headmistress Miss Mary Moon, who led so many of us for many years at Manchester High School for Girls. I can still remember her advice after all these years.
— Lucie Butterworth (@Looseabee) December 14, 2020
Lucie Butterworth @Looseabee http://manchesterhigh.co.uk/news-events/latest-news/miss-mary-moon-1932-2020… Sad to hear of the passing of a great, inspirational and iconic headmistress Miss Mary Moon, who led so many of us for many years at Manchester High School for Girls. I can still remember her advice after all these years.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.