Mary Parks Death -Dead – Obituaries:Mary Parks , longtime Inland Empire Bureau reporter at @NBCLA KNBC-TV, has died

Very sad to learn that Mary Parks @MaryParksTV, longtime Inland Empire Bureau reporter at @NBCLA KNBC-TV, has died. She was a good friend, and a fierce competitor in chasing a good story, and a respected Riverside-based TV journalist. She’d been battling brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/U0eQZk5KLx — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) November 26, 2020

Tributes

Devastated to learn our beloved colleague and dedicated journalist Mary Parks has died. We were so lucky to have her. She always had a quip and a tip and our morning editorial call will never be the same without her. Rest In Peace, Mary 🙏🏻 you showed us how it’s done pic.twitter.com/DfndtmSi87 — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) November 26, 2020

I’m so sad about this! Loved her! She was fun out in the field and a sweetheart all the way till the end! #RIP #MaryParks https://t.co/KFo27w3R2S — S U R A Y A (@surayafadel) November 26, 2020