Mary Parks Death -Dead – Obituaries:Mary Parks , longtime Inland Empire Bureau reporter at @NBCLA KNBC-TV, has died

By | November 26, 2020
Mary Parks , longtime Inland Empire Bureau reporter at @NBCLA KNBC-TV has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

” Craig Fiegener on Twitter: “Very sad to learn that Mary Parks @MaryParksTV, longtime Inland Empire Bureau reporter at @NBCLA KNBC-TV, has died. She was a good friend, and a fierce competitor in chasing a good story, and a respected Riverside-based TV journalist. She’d been battling brain cancer. ”

Tributes 

