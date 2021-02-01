Mary Pat Gleeson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mary Pat Gleeson has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Mary Pat Gleeson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The flags at municipal facilities in Petrolia were at half-mast Monday, as the community mourns the loss of a former town councillor. Mary Pat Gleeson died Saturday at the age of 73. In a statement, Chief Administrative Officer/Treasurer Rick Charlebois called Gleeson a strong, fiercely independent woman whose pride in Petrolia was unmatched.
Source: BlackburnNews.com – Petrolia mourns the loss of a former town councillor
