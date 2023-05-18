mary pauline jones dead – death – obituary : Remembering Mary Pauline Jones: A Life Well-Lived

Honoring the Legacy of Mary Pauline Jones: A Life Filled with Purpose and Meaning

Mary Pauline Jones: A Life of Love, Compassion, and Social Justice

Mary Pauline Jones was a remarkable woman whose life was an inspiration to many. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a passionate advocate for social justice. Her passing on June 12, 2021, at the age of 89, left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her legacy lives on.

Early Life and Activism

Born on March 3, 1932, in rural Georgia, Mary Pauline Jones grew up in a time of segregation and discrimination. She experienced firsthand the injustices of Jim Crow laws that denied African Americans access to education, jobs, and basic human rights. Despite the obstacles, Mary Pauline Jones was determined to make a difference and to fight for equality.

Family Life and Community Service

In 1952, she met the love of her life, James Jones, in Atlanta, and they married a year later. They moved to Detroit, Michigan, where they raised their three children and became involved in the civil rights movement. Mary Pauline Jones was a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and participated in protests, boycotts, and voter registration drives.

She also worked as a nurse at Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital, where she cared for patients of all races and backgrounds. Mary Pauline Jones was known for her kindness, compassion, and dedication to her patients. She treated everyone with respect and dignity, regardless of their social status.

Continued Activism and Community Service

In 1973, Mary Pauline Jones and her husband moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, where they continued their activism and community service. Mary Pauline Jones was a founding member of the Montgomery County chapter of the NAACP and served as its president from 1990 to 1993. She also volunteered with the Montgomery County Public Schools and advocated for better education for all children.

Faith and Service

Mary Pauline Jones was a woman of faith who was deeply involved in her church, Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Silver Spring. She served as a trustee, a steward, and a member of the Women’s Missionary Society. She believed that her faith called her to love and serve others, and she lived that belief every day.

Legacy and Remembering Mary Pauline Jones

Mary Pauline Jones was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was known for her warm smile, her infectious laughter, and her generous spirit. She touched the lives of countless people and made the world a better place.

As we remember Mary Pauline Jones, we honor her life and legacy. We celebrate her courage, her compassion, and her commitment to justice. We are grateful for the example she set and the inspiration she provided. May her memory be a blessing to us all.

