Mary Sheridan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mary Sheridan has Died .
Mary Sheridan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad news. I just heard that Mary Sheridan, who was the administrative support person for Clarion at MSU when I taught there in 2005, has passed away. I remember her as a very kind and generous hearted person. She was 82 years old. https://t.co/Scieb87kiU
— C.C. Finlay (@ccfinlay) January 25, 2021
