Mary Simmons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mary Simmons has Died .

The Devils Fan Club is sad to announce the passing of long time member Mary Simmons.

Mary Simmons passed away Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021 at age 93.

She was the wife of Bill Simmons, who served as president, vice president, treasurer, officer at large and board member. 1/3 — Devils Fan Club, Inc (@NJDevilsFanClub) February 3, 2021

