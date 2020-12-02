Mary Smith Death -Dead – Obituaries: Mary L. Smith, the first female president of Kentucky State University has Died .

Mary L. Smith, the first female president of Kentucky State University has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

Tributes

