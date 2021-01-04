Mary Thoits Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mary Thoits has Died .
legendary LBCC senior study creator Mary Thoits has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Wonderful story!
Long Beach icon, legendary LBCC senior study creator Mary Thoits dies at age 97 – Press Telegram – Long Beach, California https://t.co/UOheUQRGXj
— The50PlusTalk! (@LeighBroadway) January 4, 2021
