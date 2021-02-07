Mary Thomson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mary Hugh Thomson has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Mary Hugh Thomson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Very sad to hear the loss beloved Mary Hugh Thomson. We were together on the boat to break the siege on Gaza. Rest in power #Gaza pic.twitter.com/x92irqKWec
— Ismail Patel (@Ismailadampatel) February 7, 2021
