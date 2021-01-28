Mary Tyler Moore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cloris Leachman star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show Died.
Cloris Leachman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Nick Beres NC5 3h · SAD TO REPORT. Oscar winning actress Cloris Leachman has died. She won the Oscar for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show.” For me … I loved her in Mel Brooks’ comedy classic Young Frankenstein playing the role of Frau Blücher. If you haven’t seen Young Frankenstein — see it … I promise you will laugh until your side hurts. Of course, Leachman was perhaps best known as neighbor Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She was 94.
Tributes
- I also loved her in the movie ‘Prancer’…hopefully most of you have watched it…there is a bonus of Sam Elliott also being in it lol…she was one of the best…Rest in Peace dear Cloris
- Top FanShe and Mel Brooks were up there in age. I know Mel will miss her, same as Gene Wilder, John Candy, Madeline Kahn, and many celebrities that Mel has worked with who have passed on. Rest in peace, Cloris Leachman.
- So many great lines in Young Frankenstein but above them all stands: “Yes, he was my boyfriend!”R.I.P. Cloris
- She was great in every role! See also the Twilight Zone episode, “It’s a Good Life”. She was one of the most versatile actresses I’ve ever grown up with!
- Between Phyllis and Ted Baxter; the MTM Show had two of the most annoying characters in the history of TV. Nevertheless; Cloris Leachman was a gem.
- It seems she popped up everywhere and that last role as Maw Maw in Raising Hope? I watched it only to see her!!
- Ironically, I’ve been watching old episodes of the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the later seasons of “Facts of Life” with Cloris in them…I wish I could watch the episodes of “Phyllis” again, those are good too. I even liked her cameo in the “Muppet Movie.”
