Mary Tyler Moore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cloris Leachman star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show Died.

By | January 28, 2021
0 Comment

Cloris Leachman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Nick Beres NC5  3h  · SAD TO REPORT. Oscar winning actress Cloris Leachman has died. She won the Oscar for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show.” For me … I loved her in Mel Brooks’ comedy classic Young Frankenstein playing the role of Frau Blücher. If you haven’t seen Young Frankenstein — see it … I promise you will laugh until your side hurts. Of course, Leachman was perhaps best known as neighbor Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She was 94.

Source: (20+) mary tyler moore – Search Results | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Pee-wee Herman

 

15h 
Thanks for all the laughs, Cloris!
I loved her character on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which spun off into her own show, Phyllis. All that amazing work would be plenty for most funny people. But Cloris Leachman had so many other funny moments in countless other comedy vehicles. Young Frankenstein, for instance. And her heartbreaking, beautiful performance in one of my very favorite films, The Last Picture Show. She could do it all. She was one of a kind. An Icon. Rest In Peace
❤️ #clorisleachman #❤️
  • Penny Jones
    I also loved her in the movie ‘Prancer’…hopefully most of you have watched it…there is a bonus of Sam Elliott also being in it lol…she was one of the best…Rest in Peace dear Cloris ❤
    Image may contain: 4 people, child and closeup, text that says'PRANCER P-CMP-1 Top: Rebecca Harrell Sam El iott, Bottom: Cloris Leachman, John Duda 1989 Orion Pictures Corporation. All ights Reserved. Photos by Mark Lawson Shepard'

    6

    • Like

    • Reply
    • 12h
    • Edited
    1 Reply
  • Top Fan
    Tim Van Boening
    She and Mel Brooks were up there in age. I know Mel will miss her, same as Gene Wilder, John Candy, Madeline Kahn, and many celebrities that Mel has worked with who have passed on. Rest in peace, Cloris Leachman.
    • Hostiin Ruins
      So many great lines in Young Frankenstein but above them all stands: “Yes, he was my boyfriend!”
      R.I.P. Cloris

      1

      • Like

      • Reply
      • 1h
    • Kate Greven
      She was great in every role! See also the Twilight Zone episode, “It’s a Good Life”. She was one of the most versatile actresses I’ve ever grown up with!

      3

      • Like

      • Reply
      • 15h
    • Ben Rosenstein
      Between Phyllis and Ted Baxter; the MTM Show had two of the most annoying characters in the history of TV. Nevertheless; Cloris Leachman was a gem.

      5

      • Like

      • Reply
      • 14h
      • Edited
    • Robin Hoffman
      It seems she popped up everywhere and that last role as Maw Maw in Raising Hope? I watched it only to see her!!

      10

      • Like

      • Reply
      • 12h
      2 Replies
    • Patricia Tarkenton Gordon
      I agree, one of a kind. Young Frankenstein is a favorite.

      8

      • Like

      • Reply
      • 15h
    • Rachel Melinda
      She was also fantastic on Raising Hope.

      38

      • Like

      • Reply
      • 15h
      3 Replies
    • Joseph Bianchini
      Ironically, I’ve been watching old episodes of the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the later seasons of “Facts of Life” with Cloris in them…I wish I could watch the episodes of “Phyllis” again, those are good too. I even liked her cameo in the “Muppet Movie.”

