Mary Tyler Moore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cloris Leachman star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show Died.

I loved her character on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which spun off into her own show, Phyllis. All that amazing work would be plenty for most funny people. But Cloris Leachman had so many other funny moments in countless other comedy vehicles. Young Frankenstein, for instance. And her heartbreaking, beautiful performance in one of my very favorite films, The Last Picture Show. She could do it all. She was one of a kind. An Icon. Rest In Peace