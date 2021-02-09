Mary Wilson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mary Wilson, legendary singer and cofounder of The Supremes has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

#MaryWilson, legendary singer and cofounder of The Supremes, has passed away. Her voice was a gift that had a profound impact on our culture and helped change the world. She will be greatly missed. Rest in power. https://t.co/eDaTT6UZHz — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) February 9, 2021

Temptations

Dear Tempts Fam:

I was shocked to hear of the passing of Mary Wilson of the Supremes. The world has lost a music legend and I have lost a dear friend. I cherish all the memories growing up with Mary and the Supremes in Detroit, and all the wonderful times we spent at Motown, and performing around the world together. In the beginning of our careers, 60 years ago, the Temptations and Supremes were extremely close, almost inseparable. We toured together on buses, shared the spotlight on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and top television shows, released albums together, and broke racial barriers with the power of our enduring music. Mary was a true icon, richly talented, charismatic, and deeply compassionate about her family, friends and career. We remained close friends all these years and I will really miss her. I am deeply saddened but feel truly blessed that we shared many amazing albums and unforgettable experiences with each other, including most recently, Mary’s support on my Broadway musical, Ain’t Too Proud. Through her prolific music, her beautiful voice will remain in our hearts forever. May she rest in heavenly peace. My deepest condolences to her children and entire family.— Dr. Otis Williams

PC: Peter Foley

Casey Hinkebein

The Temptations, Supremes, and The Four Tops were the absolute best groups of Motown Records! All of them were cranking out hits during the ‘60’s & ‘70’s! So sad!-most definitely!

Mo Ibrahim

Living in the Detroit area since 1968, I was 9 then. I grew up listening to all Motown music. My friends call me Motown for my love of the music. We lost a true icon and legend, a Supreme. I’m so blessed to have grown up here and be so close to the music. RIP Mary Wilson, you will be tremendously missed.

Colleen Murtha

A class act -enormous talent. My first 45 ‘Come See About Me’…my brother bought for me.

Phyllis Murray Smith

My deepest Sympathy to our Supreme Mary Wilson! Rest In Sweet Heavenly Peace! We love you and will miss you! .

Mara Storhaug-Solberg

I have such great memories of listening to their music. My whole day today, I will be playing their songs on my phonograph. ❤

Rockin Randy Roeder

A very big lost I grew up with The Supremes and The Temptations such memories a lost to the music business we love you Mary

Jonathan Thompson

RIP Ms. Wilson so sorry for your loss what a great singer and woman she was

Mary Voorhees Warren

Thank you for your big contribution to the music of the ‘60’s! Comfort for her family.

Joanne Watkins

Some things will never be replaced..duplicated or the same…..this was real music….she flys in heaven with the ones she loved..

Robb Fisher

So sad to see icons like the Temps and Supremes dying everyday. I was fortunate to have seen these guys live years ago…

Jackie Johnson

As Little Anthony would sing Don’t you know it hurts so bad rejoice with your other sister whom will always be a supreme in my eyes.

Laura Bejerano

I loved listening to and still do to the Motown music. My deepest condolences to all who knew her and her talent will be missed. God must have needed a choir leader.

Jane Fitzgerald

OMG she was so talented, my favorite group in the 60’s. The temptations, Supremes and all the rest

Robert Dowdell

Mary Wilson was my favorite Supreme, she was so beautiful. I’m in shock to hear about her sudden death. My condolences to her family, friends and fans all over the world.

Pat Avant

My heart aches I grew up laying on my stomach as I listened to the Supremes, the Temps,Smokey and the Miracles etc Mary Wilson was a true Supreme and will be missed, sleep on Mary Wilson You are now in God’s Choir.

Prissy Lots

So sorry for her loss, my sister and I used to listen to the supremes when doing chores as little girls. Now I follow Tracey.

Darlene Webb

Sorry for your loss of Mary Wilson an icon to the Motown era of great music may she R.I.P sadly missed but never forgotten as a Supreme we will love them forever .

Milagros Rodriguez del Rey

May she Rest In Peace, to me she was a better singer than Diana Ross and I know exactly when they started.