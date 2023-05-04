Maryborough crash : Queensland: Another Teen Charged in Connection with Maryborough Crash Resulting in Three Fatalities

Second Teen Charged Over Theft of Mercedes That Killed Three People and Seriously Injured Another in Horror Smash

A tragic accident occurred in Queensland on Sunday when a luxury car, allegedly stolen by two 13-year-old boys, was involved in a three-car crash that killed three women. The car, a Mercedes-Benz, was stolen from a home in Maryborough before it collided with a Holden travelling south on Saltwater Creek Road at about 10.45pm. The force of the impact sent the Holden into a Mazda that was driving in the opposite direction. The driver of the allegedly stolen car has been refused bail and charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death. Meanwhile, the second teenager, who helped steal the car, is expected to face court on charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs later this month.

The tragedy has sparked widespread community outrage as the state government continues to defend the response to youth crime. Currently, Australian children aged between 10 and 14 are subject to criminal law so long as it can be proven they had the capacity to understand their actions. However, a 2020 report from the Standing Council of Attorneys-General found children under the age of 14 do not have this capacity so should not be punished under the same laws as those who do – meaning they are not criminally responsible.

The victims of the crash were Nurse Sheree Robertson, 52, Kelsie Davies, 17, and pastor Michale Chandler, 29. A fourth woman, Kaylah Behrens, 23, who was in the car with Ms Davies and Ms Chandler, survived the impact but remains in critical condition. The tragedy has left their families in shock and mourning. A GoFundMe by Reach Church had raised $59,213 for the four women’s families by Thursday afternoon, including a $4,000 donation from another local church.

The incident has also brought to the forefront the issue of car thefts committed by teenagers. According to police statistics, youth offenders were responsible for 1,024 car thefts in Queensland in the 2020-21 financial year, a 27% increase from the previous year. The situation is not unique to Queensland, as other states are also grappling with the problem. The state government has promised to take action to address the issue, including the appointment of a youth crime coordinator and the establishment of a youth crime task force.

In conclusion, the tragic accident in Queensland has brought to light the issue of youth crime and car thefts committed by teenagers. The families of the victims are mourning, and the community is outraged. The state government is under pressure to take action to address the problem, and the debate around the criminal responsibility of children under the age of 14 continues. It is a sobering reminder of the consequences of reckless behavior and the need for measures to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

News Source : By Robyn Wuth For Australian Associated Press

Source Link :Second teenager charged over Maryborough crash that killed three people in Queensland/