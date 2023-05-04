“Maryborough triple fatal crash” : Another teenager arrested in connection with car theft linked to Maryborough triple fatal crash

Second 13-Year-Old Boy Charged in Connection to Fatal Crash on Queensland’s Fraser Coast

Queensland police have charged a second 13-year-old boy in relation to the alleged theft of a car that was involved in a tragic triple fatal traffic crash on the Fraser Coast. The car in question, a Mercedes-Benz, was reportedly stolen from a Maryborough residence at 8:40 pm on Sunday, and was involved in a crash that killed three women two hours later.

The first 13-year-old boy was charged earlier this week with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The second teenage boy who has been charged was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police. He is facing several charges, including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of driving without a license, and possessing dangerous drugs.

The crash claimed the lives of Kelsie Davies, 17, and Michale Chandler, 29, who died at the scene, and 52-year-old nurse Sheree Robertson, who had been driving home after a shift at the local hospital. The accident has shocked the community, with Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll offering sympathies and praising the “amazing” community support.

Speaking in Bundaberg on Wednesday, Commissioner Carroll said the accident was “absolutely tragic.” “What’s really hit all of us is we can all relate to these wonderful humans,” she said. “It’s just so wrong to see something like this happen. My heart goes out to the families. The community has been amazing, they’ve come together, they’ve supported family.”

The incident has once again raised concerns about juvenile crime in the region. In 2019, a spate of car thefts and break-ins prompted the Queensland Police Service to launch Operation Romeo Sleigh, a crackdown on property crime in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay areas.

While it is too early to say whether this incident is linked to the wider issue of juvenile crime in the region, it is clear that more needs to be done to address the root causes of this problem. Young people who engage in criminal activity often come from disadvantaged backgrounds and face a range of social and economic challenges that can contribute to their behaviour.

Addressing these underlying issues will require a multi-faceted approach that includes early intervention, targeted support for at-risk youth, and investment in education, training, and employment opportunities. By working together as a community, we can create a brighter future for all young people in the Fraser Coast region and ensure that tragedies like this do not happen again.

