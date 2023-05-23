Maryland father beaten to death while protecting kids from school fight, Christopher Wright identified as victim

Christopher Wright : Maryland father beaten to death protecting children from school fight: Christopher Wright named as victim

According to his fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky, a father from Maryland was killed outside his home while protecting his children from a fight that began at his son’s middle school. Christopher Wright, 43, was attacked by three teenagers and two adults who had come to their house looking for a fight. The incident occurred after Wright’s 14-year-old son got into a fight with another teenager at school. Wright went outside and informed the group that his son would not be coming out to fight. As a result, the group beat Wright badly, and he was later pronounced dead at a trauma center from a traumatic brain injury. The incident was captured on security cameras, and police are investigating the matter. Charges could be filed against those involved, including anyone who assisted or abetted the primary suspect. Wright was a devoted father who loved stars and gardening. His family is planning to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory. Karopchinsky is warning parents that teen violence has gone too far and that parents need to take responsibility for their children’s actions.

Read Full story : Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says /

News Source : https://www.weau.com

Assault on father Middle school fight Family tragedy Legal action Justice for victim