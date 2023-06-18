Maryland Man Detained and Charged by Virginia State Police in Connection with M… Murder Case

Virginia State Police Detain Maryland Man in Connection with M. Christopher Wagner II Murder

According to reports from the Virginia State Police, Daniel Barmak, a man from Maryland, has been detained and accused of involvement in the murder of M. Christopher Wagner II. Here’s everything we know about the suspect:

Name: Daniel Barmak

Residence: Maryland

Accusations: Involvement in the murder of M. Christopher Wagner II

The investigation is ongoing and further details are expected to be released soon.

