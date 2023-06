Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Local police reported that a shooting occurred at a residence in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday evening, resulting in three fatalities and three injuries. The perpetrator has been apprehended.

Maryland shooting Gun violence in the U.S. Mass shootings Gun control laws Victims of gun violence

News Source : CGTNOfficial

Source Link :3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting in Maryland, U.S./