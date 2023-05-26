“Maryvale shooting” today : 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Maryvale

One Fatality and Two Injuries Reported in Maryvale Shooting. today 2023.

A shooting at a gathering near 51st Avenue and McDowell has left one person dead and two others injured. The incident occurred at an unknown time and the police have not released any details regarding the suspects or the motive behind the shooting.

News Source : dailytelegraph

