Masada Iosefa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Masada Iosefa the former Samoa international player has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
International Rugby League is saddened to hear of the passing of Masada Iosefa the former Samoa international player. Condolences to his family, friends and the @RLSamoa community. pic.twitter.com/2opy6s047L
— International RL (@IntRL) January 26, 2021
