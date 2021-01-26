Masada Iosefa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :NRL player and Rockhampton local Masada Iosefa has died in a quad bike accident in the Northern Territory.
Masada Iosefa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2021.
ABC Capricornia 7h · Former professional NRL player and Rockhampton local Masada Iosefa has died in a quad bike accident in the Northern Territory. The 32-year-old passed away in Darwin on Monday night. The Rockhampton Brothers Rugby Club shared the news of the 2020 Premiership player, coach Trevor Robertson saying he will be sorely missed. “I can just remember the first time I watched him play… then, just out of nothing, he just took the ball, went straight through… he passed it off to the end so one of his mates could score.” Mr Robertson said. “When he turned it on he was virtually unstoppable.” Pani Cornelius, Brothers Rugby Club
Jenny Feil
So incredibly sad, my heart felt condolences to his family and friends. RIP
Heather Beech
Rest In Peace Masada. Condolences to your family and friends.
Dre Acopian
Went to school with him. Does anyone know how he passed. Condolences to him and his family. So sad
Shane Oliver
Deepest Condolences to the family Losefa. May our mate , brother live on looking down over us all , enjoy your league up there brother.
Michael Power
Went too school with him too… He was always a top bloke getting me out of my shell… Never forget you brother… RIP
Luke Alcorn
Rip brother 33 way to young ,condolences to his family
