Masako Katsura Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Google doodle honors Japanese billiards player.

Masako Katsura

March 7. 2021.

Check out today’s Google Doodle: It celebrates Masako Katsura, “nicknamed “Katsy” and sometimes called the “First Lady of Billiards”, was a Japanese carom billiards player who was most active in the 1950s. Katsura blazed a trail for women in the sport by competing and placing among the best in the male-dominated world of professional billiards. “

Katsura was the first woman ever to be included in any world billiards tournament.

Born today! 3/7/1913 (And today's Google Doodle) Masako Katsura, Japanese billiards player. The "First Lady of Billiards"; ambidextrous player who turned pro in 1947. The first woman sharpshooter to compete for an international billiards title.

Wonder what the Google Doodle is? Masako Katsura the “First Lady of Billiards” was a Japanese woman who paved the way of woman playing in a male dominated game of pool. This is awesome and if you click on the doodle it will tell you all about her

Masako Katsura, also known as Katsy, paved the way for women in the sport of Japanese carom billiards. She was among the best in this male-dominated arena, and her courage is one of many testimonies inspiring women to rise to their fullest potential!