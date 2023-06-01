Masala Bharay Karelay ka Salan Recipe: My Mother’s Recipe: Masala-Filled Karela Curry for a Summertime Lunch (YES I CAN COOK)

Garmiyon ka Lunch Masala Bharay Karelay ka Salan Recipe by My Mother (YES I CAN COOK)

As the summer season approaches, we all look for light and healthy meals that can keep us energized throughout the day. And what could be better than a delicious and nutritious vegetable dish that can satisfy our taste buds and keep us healthy at the same time? One such dish that is popular in many households during summers is Masala Bharay Karelay ka Salan.

This dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that can help us stay healthy. Karela or bitter gourd is a vegetable that is low in calories and high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is known to have many health benefits, such as improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and regulating blood sugar levels. And when combined with a flavorful masala, it becomes a dish that is hard to resist.

My mother is an expert in making Masala Bharay Karelay ka Salan, and I have learned this recipe from her. So, let’s get started with the recipe.

Ingredients:

4-5 medium-sized Karelas (bitter gourds)

1 Onion (finely chopped)

2 Tomatoes (finely chopped)

1 tbsp Ginger-Garlic paste

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1 tsp Coriander seeds

1 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Red chili powder

1 tsp Garam masala powder

Salt (to taste)

Oil (for frying and cooking)

Instructions:

Step 1: Wash the Karelas and slice them vertically. Remove the seeds and the white pith from the inside. Sprinkle some salt on the Karela slices and let them sit for 10-15 minutes. This will help reduce the bitterness of the Karelas.

Step 2: After 15 minutes, rinse the Karela slices under running water and squeeze out the excess water.

Step 3: Heat some oil in a pan and fry the Karela slices until they turn golden brown. Remove the Karela slices from the pan and keep them aside.

Step 4: In the same pan, add some more oil and add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and chopped onions. Saute until the onions turn translucent.

Step 5: Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.

Step 6: Add chopped tomatoes and saute until they turn mushy.

Step 7: Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well and saute for a minute.

Step 8: Add the fried Karela slices to the pan and mix well. Add some water and cover the pan with a lid. Let it cook for 10-15 minutes on medium heat, or until the Karela slices are tender.

Step 9: Once the Karela slices are cooked, remove the lid and let the gravy thicken for a few minutes.

Step 10: Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

In conclusion, Masala Bharay Karelay ka Salan is a perfect summer dish that is healthy, delicious, and easy to make. This recipe is a family favorite, and I hope you will enjoy it too. So, next time you are looking for a light and healthy lunch option, give this recipe a try and impress your family with your cooking skills.

