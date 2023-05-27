“Masala French Fries Recipe”: Simple Masala French Fries Recipe – Perfect for Lunch Boxes

Masala French Fries | Easy recipe | (Lunch box) recipe

French fries are one of the most loved snacks around the world. They are easy to make, delicious, and can be served with almost anything. Masala French fries are a variation of the classic French fries recipe and come with a spicy twist. In this article, we will discuss how to make Masala French fries, which are perfect for a quick snack or a lunch box recipe.

Ingredients:

2 large potatoes

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp cornflour

2 tbsp oil

Instructions:

Step 1: Peel and cut the potatoes into thin strips. Rinse them under cold water and pat them dry with a kitchen towel.

Step 2: In a mixing bowl, add red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, and salt. Mix well.

Step 3: Add cornflour to the spice mix and mix well.

Step 4: Add the potato strips to the spice mix and coat them evenly with the masala.

Step 5: Heat oil in a frying pan. Once the oil is hot, add the potato strips to the pan.

Step 6: Fry the potato strips until they are golden brown and crispy.

Step 7: Remove the fries from the pan and place them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil.

Step 8: Masala French fries are ready to be served. You can serve them with ketchup or any other dipping sauce of your choice.

Tips:

You can add more or less spice according to your taste.

For a healthier option, you can bake the fries instead of frying them.

Conclusion:

Masala French fries are a great twist on the classic French fries recipe. With a few simple ingredients and easy steps, you can make this delicious snack in no time. These fries are perfect for a quick snack or a lunch box recipe. So, next time you want to enjoy some spicy and crispy fries, try this easy Masala French fries recipe.

