Masala Khara Bhath Recipe: Recipe for Khara Bath: Spicy Khara Bhath Recipe

Khara Bath Recipe | Masala Khara Bhath Recipe

Khara Bath is a popular breakfast dish from Karnataka, India. It is a spicy, savory dish made with semolina, vegetables, and a blend of aromatic spices. Khara Bath is usually served with coconut chutney and sambar. In this article, we will look at the recipe for Masala Khara Bhath, which is a variation of Khara Bath with added spices.

Ingredients

1 cup semolina (rava/sooji)

2 cups water

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1/2 cup green peas

1/2 cup carrot, finely chopped

1/4 cup beans, finely chopped

1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp urad dal

1 tsp chana dal

1/4 tsp asafoetida

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp oil or ghee

A few curry leaves

Salt to taste

Method

Heat 2 tbsp oil or ghee in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and asafoetida. Saute for a few seconds until the mustard seeds start popping. Add the finely chopped onions, green chillies, and curry leaves. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Add the chopped tomatoes and saute until they turn mushy. Add the chopped vegetables (peas, carrot, beans, capsicum) and saute for a few minutes until they are slightly cooked. Add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala. Mix well. Reduce the flame to low and slowly add 1 cup of semolina while continuously stirring to prevent lumps from forming. Cover the pan and cook on low flame for 5-7 minutes until the semolina is cooked and all the water is absorbed. Turn off the flame and let it rest for 5 minutes. Fluff the Khara Bath with a fork and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.

Tips

You can add more or fewer vegetables as per your preference. You can also add other vegetables like potatoes, cauliflower, etc.

You can adjust the spice level by adding more or less green chillies and red chilli powder.

If you like a tangy flavor, you can add a few drops of lemon juice at the end.

Make sure to continuously stir while adding the semolina to prevent lumps from forming.

You can use ghee instead of oil to enhance the flavor.

Conclusion

Khara Bath is a delicious and filling breakfast dish that is easy to make and perfect for a weekend brunch. The Masala Khara Bhath recipe adds an extra layer of flavor with the blend of aromatic spices. Serve it with coconut chutney and sambar for a complete South Indian breakfast experience. Give it a try and let us know how it turned out!

Khara Bhath Recipe Masala Khara Bath Spicy Khara Bhath South Indian Khara Bath Vegetable Khara Bhath Recipe

News Source : MasalaKorb

Source Link :Khara Bath Recipe | Masala Khara Bhath Recipe/