Masala Khara Bhath Recipe: Recipe for Khara Bath: Spicy Khara Bhath Recipe

Khara Bath Recipe | Masala Khara Bhath Recipe
Khara Bath is a popular breakfast dish from Karnataka, India. It is a spicy, savory dish made with semolina, vegetables, and a blend of aromatic spices. Khara Bath is usually served with coconut chutney and sambar. In this article, we will look at the recipe for Masala Khara Bhath, which is a variation of Khara Bath with added spices.
Ingredients
- 1 cup semolina (rava/sooji)
- 2 cups water
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup green peas
- 1/2 cup carrot, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup beans, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped
- 2-3 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp urad dal
- 1 tsp chana dal
- 1/4 tsp asafoetida
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 tbsp oil or ghee
- A few curry leaves
- Salt to taste
Method
- Heat 2 tbsp oil or ghee in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and asafoetida. Saute for a few seconds until the mustard seeds start popping.
- Add the finely chopped onions, green chillies, and curry leaves. Saute until the onions turn translucent.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and saute until they turn mushy.
- Add the chopped vegetables (peas, carrot, beans, capsicum) and saute for a few minutes until they are slightly cooked.
- Add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil.
- Add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala. Mix well.
- Reduce the flame to low and slowly add 1 cup of semolina while continuously stirring to prevent lumps from forming.
- Cover the pan and cook on low flame for 5-7 minutes until the semolina is cooked and all the water is absorbed.
- Turn off the flame and let it rest for 5 minutes.
- Fluff the Khara Bath with a fork and garnish with coriander leaves.
- Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.
Tips
- You can add more or fewer vegetables as per your preference. You can also add other vegetables like potatoes, cauliflower, etc.
- You can adjust the spice level by adding more or less green chillies and red chilli powder.
- If you like a tangy flavor, you can add a few drops of lemon juice at the end.
- Make sure to continuously stir while adding the semolina to prevent lumps from forming.
- You can use ghee instead of oil to enhance the flavor.
Conclusion
Khara Bath is a delicious and filling breakfast dish that is easy to make and perfect for a weekend brunch. The Masala Khara Bhath recipe adds an extra layer of flavor with the blend of aromatic spices. Serve it with coconut chutney and sambar for a complete South Indian breakfast experience. Give it a try and let us know how it turned out!
