masala mutton liver recipe: How to Make Masala Mutton Liver – A Special Eid Kajeji Recipe

EID SPECIAL MASALA KAJEJI RECIPE | MASALA MUTTON LIVER RECIPE

Introduction

Eid is a special occasion for Muslims all over the world, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm. One of the main highlights of the Eid festival is the delicious food that is prepared for the family and friends. Masala Kajeji or Masala Mutton Liver is one of the most popular dishes that is made during Eid. It is a spicy and flavorful dish that is loved by everyone.

Ingredients

500g mutton liver

3 onions, chopped

4-5 green chilies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

1/4 cup oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions

Clean the mutton liver and cut it into small pieces. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions. Fry till they turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Fry for a minute. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, black pepper powder, and salt. Mix well. Add mutton liver pieces and mix well. Cook for 15-20 minutes on low flame. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips

Make sure to clean the mutton liver thoroughly before cooking.

You can adjust the spice level according to your taste.

Do not overcook the liver as it can become tough and chewy.

You can also add tomatoes for a tangy flavor.

Conclusion

Masala Kajeji or Masala Mutton Liver is an easy and delicious dish that can be prepared quickly on Eid. It is a perfect blend of spices and flavors and is loved by everyone. It can be served with rice or naan and is sure to be a hit at any Eid celebration. So, try this recipe and enjoy the delicious flavors of Masala Kajeji.

